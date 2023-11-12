The credit needs of small to mid-income segments are unique and diverse, which can be sustainably fulfilled only through fintech lending, a leading market participant has said.

The assertion comes days after the Centre for Advanced Financial Research and Learning (CAFRAL) published a report that said fintech lending was poised to exceed traditional lending by 2030.

This projection was not only a testament to the growing influence of technology in the financial sector but also an indication of the evolving preferences of borrowers and lenders.