Sensex (0.55%)
65259.45 + 354.77
Nifty (0.52%)
19525.55 + 100.20
Nifty Smallcap (0.91%)
6284.95 + 56.65
Nifty Midcap (0.61%)
40982.85 + 249.80
Nifty Bank (0.40%)
43996.65 + 176.55
Heatmap

Fintech lending set to surpass traditional by 2030 for mid-small income

India's fintech industry has been growing over the past few years on the back of the emergence of several fintech start-ups

Fintech, tech
Premium

Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 12 2023 | 7:40 PM IST
Follow Us
The credit needs of small to mid-income segments are unique and diverse, which can be sustainably fulfilled only through fintech lending, a leading market participant has said.

The assertion comes days after the Centre for Advanced Financial Research and Learning (CAFRAL) published a report that said fintech lending was poised to exceed traditional lending by 2030.

This projection was not only a testament to the growing influence of technology in the financial sector but also an indication of the evolving preferences of borrowers and lenders.

Also Read

Monetary Transmission via NBFCs strong but impact delays: RBI CAFRAL report

Fintech may emerge as substitute for traditional banking: RBI's CAFRAL

RBI MPC: Repo rate decision by Governor Das today; here's what to expect

RBI Policy: With unanimous vote, MPC keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5%

RBI MPC: When and where to watch policy announcement by Shaktikanta Das

Trai asks telecom companies to quickly deploy consent driven anti-spam tech

Hit by regional factors, cement makers witness uneven volume growth in Q2

In India, just asset-light model doesn't work: IHCL's Puneet Chhatwal

Pre-Diwali liquor sale in Delhi registers growth of more than 37%

Advisory issued against calls threatening disconnection of mobile services

Topics : RBI Fintech sector Indian banking sector

First Published: Nov 12 2023 | 7:40 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayDiwali 2023 WishesChoti Diwali 2023 WishesEngland vs Pakistan LIVE SCOREAmazon Great Indian Festival SaleM&M Ltd Q2 ResultWorld Cup 2023 Points Table

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh elections: Congress candidate's convoy attacked in BemetaraMP polls LIVE: Congress alleges 'misuse' of central agencies during polls

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 SA vs AFG Playing 11 LIVE: Changes likely in AFG XIWorld Cup 2023: Siraj, Gill's number one ranking boosts India's campaign

India News

India-US 2+2 dialogue: Jaishankar meets US State Secy Blinken for key talksHappy Dhanteras 2023: Top 20 wishes, quotes and messages to share

Economy News

Domestic demand to sustain India growth in the near term, says Moody'sIIS signs three MOUs to prepare skilled workforce for defence sector
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon