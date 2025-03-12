Wednesday, March 12, 2025 | 11:04 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Extended Holi weekend paints busy travel scene, flight bookings up 50%

Extended Holi weekend paints busy travel scene, flight bookings up 50%

According to travel platform ixigo, flight bookings have seen a year-on-year surge of 45-50 per cent, driven by a mix of homebound travel, leisure getaways, and spiritual tourism

holi
Premium

Akshara SrivastavaAneeka Chatterjee New Delhi/ Bengaluru
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 12 2025 | 11:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

travel and tourism sector is once again seeing increased activity, with flight bookings and hotel occupancies inching up as people try to make the most of the long weekend. 
According to travel platform ixigo, flight bookings have seen a year-on-year surge of 45-50 per cent, driven by a mix of homebound travel, leisure getaways, and spiritual tourism. 
Hotspots like Ayodhya, Varanasi, and Amritsar have seen an increase of 50 per cent and 20-30 per cent, respectively, in flight bookings. Among Tier-II and Tier-III cities, Gorakhpur recorded the highest increase in flight bookings at 154 per cent. While the festival continues
Topics : tourism Tourist Travel portals Travel

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon