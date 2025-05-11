FMCG firms ensure uninterrupted supply, tweak shifts near border areas

Fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies have reduced operating hours at manufacturing facilities, pushed more stocks, and ensured staff safety amid cross-border attacks between Pakistan and India.

Some have extended higher credit to the supply chain to ensure supplies do not dry up, especially in the states of Jammu & Kashmir, Punjab and Rajasthan.

In some cases, companies only have sales staff operating in areas close to the borders and have asked them to strictly follow government advisories.

“We have a basmati rice processing factory in Ferozepur and have ensured that we do not run night shifts at this unit. Our