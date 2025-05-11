Sunday, May 11, 2025 | 05:14 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Finance / News / Demand for cash surges in border areas following Operation Sindoor

Demand for cash surges in border areas following Operation Sindoor

As branches shut in the wake of shelling and security concerns post Operation Sindoor, banks are focusing on refilling ATMs to meet the surging demand for cash

The demand for cash has increased as there is apprehension that internet and mobile banking services may be interrupted due to the war-like situation

Manojit Saha Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : May 11 2025 | 5:13 PM IST

Banks are seeing a surge in demand for cash in the northern part of India, particularly in the border areas, since the launch of Operation Sindoor, with withdrawals from automated teller machines (ATMs) going up significantly.
 
Most bank branches in the border areas have remained shut since Pakistan started shelling in several northern states, particularly in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and in Punjab. As branches are closed due to safety concerns, banks are working overtime to ensure that ATMs are stocked with cash.
 
Some banks are facing a daily cash demand of around Rs 100 to Rs
