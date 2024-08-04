Business Standard
FMCG firms see hint in volume growth as rural areas begin to recover

FMCG companies have been affected by consumers being tight-fisted in rural India for over a year, impacting their volumes

retail store shopping, fmcg shopping
Dabur India also pointed out to its investors during its post-earnings conference call that there is a hint of revival in volume growth in the quarter ended June. Representational Image

Sharleen Dsouza Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 04 2024 | 7:26 PM IST

Fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies are starting to see a hint of revival in volume growth as rural areas begin to recover, growing ahead of urban areas. Companies expect this trend to continue in the coming quarters.

One of the country’s largest FMCG players, Hindustan Unilever, saw a revival in volumes in the April-June quarter, reporting a volume growth of 4 per cent.

FMCG companies have been affected by consumers being tight-fisted in rural India for over a year, impacting their volumes.

Dabur India also pointed out to its investors during its post-earnings conference call that there is a hint

First Published: Aug 04 2024 | 7:26 PM IST

