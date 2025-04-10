Thursday, April 10, 2025 | 10:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / News / FMCG companies in wait-and-watch mode on new labelling guidelines

FMCG companies in wait-and-watch mode on new labelling guidelines

SC gives Centre 3 months to finalise regulations

A company executive said: “We are awaiting further clarity from the government on the new guidelines and once they are announced, companies will adhere to them.”

Sharleen DsouzaBhavini Mishra Mumbai/Delhi
Consumer companies are awaiting clarity from the government after the Supreme Court asked the Centre to come up with guidelines on labelling as regards ingredients on the front part of packaged products.
 
According to sources in the know, there will be a meeting of industry executives on Friday to discuss the way forward.
 
A company executive said: “We are awaiting further clarity from the government on the new guidelines and once they are announced, companies will adhere to them.”
 
Another company executive said new labelling might require packaged foods companies to highlight the percentage of sugar, salt and fat contents
