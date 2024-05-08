Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Framework for state mining index to be finalised soon: Mines secretary

A state mining index would boost cooperative federalism as well as competition among states, Mines secretary V L Kantha Rao said at a day-long workshop on State Mining Index here

mining minerals mines

The index would serve as a tool for stakeholders of the mining sector to understand different aspects related to the ease of doing mining business within a state, he added.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 08 2024 | 6:40 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The government is likely to soon finalise a framework for a state mining index which would serve as a tool for stakeholders and ensure ease of doing mining business, an official said on Wednesday.
A state mining index would boost cooperative federalism as well as competition among states, Mines secretary V L Kantha Rao said at a day-long workshop on State Mining Index here.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Principal secretaries, directors and other officials from 26 states participated in the workshop to discuss and finalise the indicators and sub-indicators of performance which form part of the index framework and methodology.
Post consultations and feedback from states, a framework of the state mining index will be finalized and released in July 2024 for actual ranking to take place in April next year, Kantha Rao said.
The index would serve as a tool for stakeholders of the mining sector to understand different aspects related to the ease of doing mining business within a state, he added.
The secretary also made a plea to states to help in data collection efforts by properly submitting the statistical returns in time.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Mining industry Ease of Doing Business

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 08 2024 | 6:40 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEGoogle Digital Wallet for AndroidIndia FY25 GrowthPM Modi in TelanganaIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon