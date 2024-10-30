Framework on sustainability for textile industry on cards amid global focus

The Centre is working towards a framework on sustainability for the textiles industry amid a rising global focus, especially among developed nations, to incorporate sustainable initiatives in production and trade of textiles.

Government officials believe that a shift towards sustainability in the textiles sector is crucial for maintaining a competitive edge in the global market.

The ministry of textiles is preparing the framework and has been in consultations with the industry to take into consideration its views.

“Apart from focus on implementation of the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme and PM MITRA for the textiles sector, something that's under consideration is