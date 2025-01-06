Freight rates up 11% in two weeks over Christmas and New Year rush

With an increased festival rush over New Year, freight rates across the world’s eight major trade routes by sea spiked nearly 11 per cent in the two weeks to 2025, shows the data from maritime research firm Drewry.

The World Container Index rose 8 per cent to $3,803 for a 40-foot container on December 19 and then another 3 per cent to $3,905 on January 2, signalling continuation of volatility in the international container trade.

Freight rates have gone in ebb and flow over the past two months after a big spike in the first half of 2024, where container