French shipping company CMA CGM launches vessel under Indian flag

French shipping company CMA CGM launches vessel under Indian flag

First foreign firm to fly the Indian flag on its vessel

India has not been a preferred destination for registration of ships (which is different from shipbuilding) and the country has very little control over the movement of its own goods

Dhruvaksh Saha New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 28 2025 | 11:53 PM IST

In a boost to India’s shipping ambitions, French shipping giant CMA CGM has launched a vessel under the Indian flag, Union shipping minister Sarbananda Sonowal said on Monday.
 
It comes on the heels of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the CMA CGM headquarters in France in February.
 
“Today marks an important step forward for India’s maritime sector as CMA-CGM Vitoria becomes the first Indian-flagged container vessel registered by a foreign shipping line and to be flagged off from Mumbai today,” the minister was quoted as saying by his office.
 
“We are working constantly to expand the Indian flagged vessels
