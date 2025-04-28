French shipping company CMA CGM launches vessel under Indian flag

In a boost to India’s shipping ambitions, French shipping giant CMA CGM has launched a vessel under the Indian flag, Union shipping minister Sarbananda Sonowal said on Monday.

It comes on the heels of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the CMA CGM headquarters in France in February.

“Today marks an important step forward for India’s maritime sector as CMA-CGM Vitoria becomes the first Indian-flagged container vessel registered by a foreign shipping line and to be flagged off from Mumbai today,” the minister was quoted as saying by his office.

“We are working constantly to expand the Indian flagged vessels