Thursday, April 24, 2025 | 12:16 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / From Amazon to Google: Global SaaS companies face fresh tax demands

From Amazon to Google: Global SaaS companies face fresh tax demands

Demands raised for FY22, FY23

Finance Ministry, Central Board of Direct Taxes, SaaS industry, Income Tax Department, payments
Premium

Microsoft, Amazon, Google, and others face I-T assessment orders over 'fees for technical services' | Illustration: Ajaya Mohanty

Monika Yadav New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 24 2025 | 12:14 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Marquee foreign companies — including Microsoft, Amazon, Google, Oracle, IBM, and Salesforce — providing software-as-a-service (SaaS) products are facing fresh tax demands for 2021-22 and 2022-23.
 
According to sources, the income-tax department has issued assessment orders to these companies, treating the revenue earned by them from Indian customers as “fees for technical services” (FTS) under Indian tax law.
 
Any payment for technical, managerial, or consultancy service is treated as FTS and there is a 15 per cent tax on it under the India-United States double tax avoidance treaty.
 
Email queries sent to the companies as well as the Central Board
Topics : Finance Ministry Central Board of Direct Taxes SaaS industry Income Tax department payments

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon