Monday, April 21, 2025 | 06:29 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / From HUL to Dabur, consumer firms incentivise supply chain to drive growth

From HUL to Dabur, consumer firms incentivise supply chain to drive growth

This comes at a time when the market is pushing for growth in urban areas, which has been impacted, while rural sales have been on an upward swing for the past few months

consumer goods, FMCG
Premium

Companies like Hindustan Unilever (HUL) have pushed for incentives such as offering credit to the supply chain, while Dabur India is now offering higher target-based incentives on meeting sales targets.

Sharleen Dsouza Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 21 2025 | 6:26 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Consumer companies are incentivising the supply chain in order to push for growth.
 
Companies like Hindustan Unilever (HUL) have pushed for incentives such as offering credit to the supply chain, while Dabur India is now offering higher target-based incentives on meeting sales targets.
 
This comes at a time when the market is pushing for growth in urban areas, which has been impacted, while rural sales have been on an upward swing for the past few months.
 
According to distributors that Business Standard spoke to, in the March quarter, HUL offered seven credit days to distributors to pay for
Topics : Hindustan Unilever HUL Consumer brands Dabur India consumer market

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon