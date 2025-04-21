From HUL to Dabur, consumer firms incentivise supply chain to drive growth

Consumer companies are incentivising the supply chain in order to push for growth.

Companies like Hindustan Unilever (HUL) have pushed for incentives such as offering credit to the supply chain, while Dabur India is now offering higher target-based incentives on meeting sales targets.

This comes at a time when the market is pushing for growth in urban areas, which has been impacted, while rural sales have been on an upward swing for the past few months.

According to distributors that Business Standard spoke to, in the March quarter, HUL offered seven credit days to distributors to pay for