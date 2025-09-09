Tuesday, September 09, 2025 | 11:17 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / From petri dish to payload: India's next Big Bang in future deeptech

From petri dish to payload: India's next Big Bang in future deeptech

Part II of this series shines the spotlight on India's audacious deeptech builders - startups engineering the country's future by tackling challenges too complex for conventional innovation

Aerospace, satellites, space
premium

Dreamfly designs aerospace-grade batteries from the ground up, blending material science and engineering for high energy density, reliability, and resilience under extreme conditions.

Shelley Singh New Delhi
8 min read Last Updated : Sep 09 2025 | 11:16 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Bengaluru-based Xovian Aerospace plans to deploy a constellation of satellites that will provide signal intelligence to track assets, including ships and aircraft. At Digantara, the mission is to make space safe by creating, among other things, a space debris detector. In Chennai, The ePlane Co. is piecing together an electric aircraft designed to make urban air taxis a reality. 
In the Delhi-National Capital Region, Dharaksha Ecosolutions is growing mycelium-based biodegradable packaging to replace Styrofoam. Meanwhile, technology veteran and former Tech Mahindra chief executive officer (CEO) C P Gurnani is helping “define how artificial intelligence (AI) and humans work together for
Topics : Startups space technology Satellites aerospace Indian startups artifical intelligence
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon