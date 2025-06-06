From showrooms to shelves, India likely to witness consumption uptick

India’s consumption engine is expected to rev up in the coming months, with fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), consumer durables and automotive sectors poised for higher demand. A combination of factors — the income-tax relief, a cumulative 100-basis-point rate cut by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) since the start of 2025, and expectations of a strong monsoon — is likely to lift sentiment across urban and rural markets.

In the FMCG space, companies are projecting double-digit growth, supported by stable agricultural produce prices and more money consumers’ hands. “All initiatives taken by the government are positive for consumption. There will