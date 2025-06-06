Friday, June 06, 2025 | 09:51 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
From showrooms to shelves, India likely to witness consumption uptick

From showrooms to shelves, India likely to witness consumption uptick

Godrej Consumer Products also expects demand to rise for categories like personal care and home care

In the FMCG space, companies are projecting double-digit growth, supported by stable agricultural produce prices and more money consumers’ hands.

Sharleen DsouzaSohini Das Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 06 2025 | 9:47 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India’s consumption engine is expected to rev up in the coming months, with fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), consumer durables and automotive sectors poised for higher demand. A combination of factors — the income-tax relief, a cumulative 100-basis-point rate cut by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) since the start of 2025, and expectations of a strong monsoon — is likely to lift sentiment across urban and rural markets.
 
In the FMCG space, companies are projecting double-digit growth, supported by stable agricultural produce prices and more money consumers’ hands. “All initiatives taken by the government are positive for consumption. There will
