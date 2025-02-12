Business Standard

Wednesday, February 12, 2025 | 06:59 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Gaming firms Dream11, Baazi Games, Zupee, WinZO, others summoned by FATF

Gaming firms Dream11, Baazi Games, Zupee, WinZO, others summoned by FATF

The meeting is to discuss money laundering and terror financing risks

online gaming
Premium

Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 12 2025 | 6:58 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The global anti-money laundering watchdog, the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), has invited Indian online gaming firms on Friday to discuss money laundering and terror financing risks associated with the operations of such companies and offshore entities as part of a wider industry consultation, according to two sources with knowledge of the matter.
 
Indian gaming and real-money gaming firms such as Dream11, Baazi Games, Zupee, and WinZO are among those invited for the discussion.
 
The director of FATF, Smarak Swain, will chair the discussion on February 14, according to an invitation reviewed by Business Standard.
 
This is the first time
Topics : FATF gaming industry Dream11

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon