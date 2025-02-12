Gaming firms Dream11, Baazi Games, Zupee, WinZO, others summoned by FATF

The global anti-money laundering watchdog, the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), has invited Indian online gaming firms on Friday to discuss money laundering and terror financing risks associated with the operations of such companies and offshore entities as part of a wider industry consultation, according to two sources with knowledge of the matter.

Indian gaming and real-money gaming firms such as Dream11, Baazi Games, Zupee, and WinZO are among those invited for the discussion.

The director of FATF, Smarak Swain, will chair the discussion on February 14, according to an invitation reviewed by Business Standard.

This is the first time