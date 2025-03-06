Thursday, March 06, 2025 | 08:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / GCC hiring for FY26 to remain strong, may again outpace IT services

GCC hiring for FY26 to remain strong, may again outpace IT services

For the second consecutive year, GCCs are expected to surpass IT services firms in net hiring, underscoring their expanding footprint in India

GCC, Global capability center
Premium

Representative image: Shutterstock

Avik Das Bengaluru
4 min read Last Updated : Mar 06 2025 | 8:34 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Global capability centres (GCCs) are set to ramp up hiring by about 27 per cent, driven by a growing demand for domain experts and specialised skillsets, even as traditional information technology (IT) services firms remain cautious in an uncertain market, say HR experts.
 
For the second consecutive year, GCCs are expected to surpass IT services firms in net hiring, underscoring their expanding footprint in India.
 
According to data sourced by Business Standard from consulting firm Zinnov, overall hiring in the sector is projected to rise by 27 per cent, with engineering research and development (ER&D) leading the way. ER&D, which
Topics : IT service IT sector Indian investments into GCC

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon