GCC hiring for FY26 to remain strong, may again outpace IT services

Global capability centres (GCCs) are set to ramp up hiring by about 27 per cent, driven by a growing demand for domain experts and specialised skillsets, even as traditional information technology (IT) services firms remain cautious in an uncertain market, say HR experts.

For the second consecutive year, GCCs are expected to surpass IT services firms in net hiring, underscoring their expanding footprint in India.

According to data sourced by Business Standard from consulting firm Zinnov, overall hiring in the sector is projected to rise by 27 per cent, with engineering research and development (ER&D) leading the way. ER&D, which