GenAI boom drives demand for specialist engineers in India's IT sector

The entry-level engineering landscape in India’s IT services industry is undergoing a seismic shift. With the growing influence of generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) and agentic AI, companies are redefining job roles to enhance productivity and efficiency, often at the cost of traditional headcount.

While the core role of a software developer remains, the industry is increasingly seeking specialists in cybersecurity, cloud security, and data analytics, domains that are commanding higher salaries and stronger demand.

“We will hire more people at the entry level, but we will need specialised skill sets. Expectations from them will be higher. We need to train