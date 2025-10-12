For growth, apparel brands bank on Gen Z's love for baggy pants and hoodies

GenZ is an elusive customer and brands across sectors are increasingly trying new approaches to win a share of their wallets.

For apparel companies, which have been struggling with growth over the past few quarters, the GenZ consumer is crucial. Legacy apparel brands are responding by launching sub-brands offering everything from cropped tops to baggy pants, oversized t-shirts, and Korean pleated skirts — all at affordable prices.

Last month, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail (ABFRL) announced the launch of OWND!, a new fashion brand “designed for India’s GenZ and youthful, trend-conscious consumers,” the company said.

With OWND! — a new