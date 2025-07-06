Gig work not conducive to sustained earnings, skill enhancement: Govt study

Gig work can pose challenges for sustained earnings and skill enhancement due to income instability, lack of benefits, and limited opportunities for professional development, according to a recent study.

The majority of gig workers believe that gig work is suitable in the long run only as subsidiary employment due to its flexible scheduling and the sense of independence it provides.

The study, conducted by the labour ministry-affiliated VV Giri National Labour Institute (VVGNLI), focused on the current scenario of gig workers and their socio-demographic and work profiles, based on responses from nearly 1,200 workers in four metro cities -- Hyderabad,