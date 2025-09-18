Critical mineral M&A falls 45% in 2024 as lithium prices, demand cool

Thursday, September 18, 2025 | 07:44 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
PwC report says M&A in critical minerals dropped sharply in 2024 as lithium prices plunged, supply fears eased and governments tightened scrutiny on strategic resources

The Ministry of Mines has directed the Geological Survey of India (GSI) to conduct a re-exploration of the 5.9 million tonnes of lithium block in Jammu and Kashmir’s (J&K’s) Reasi district after repeated setbacks to put the reserve up for auction aga
The report also listed the top 40 global mining companies in 2025. Only two Indian firms featured in the ranking, with Coal India Ltd at 16th place and Hindustan Zinc Ltd at 20th. | Representational Image

Saket Kumar
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 18 2025 | 7:41 PM IST

Global deal-making in critical minerals weakened in 2024 as easing supply fears and falling lithium prices dampened merger and acquisition (M&A) activity, according to a PwC report.
 
“The value and volume of deals fell in 2024, with energy transition minerals accounting for a smaller share of activity than in years past,” the report said.
 
The total number of critical mineral M&A deals dropped to 245 in 2024, down 43 per cent from 428 in 2023. The value of these deals fell from $22,000 billion to $12,000 billion during the same period, a decline of 45 per cent.
 
This marked a
