Monday, April 14, 2025 | 10:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Goods exempted under notifications can be brought into bonded warehouses

Goods exempted under notifications can be brought into bonded warehouses

RBI itself allows initial period of 9 months to realise export proceeds

TRADE, IMPORT, SHIPPING, TARIFF
Premium

The reciprocal tariffs are in addition to the MFN rates that were being charged before 5th April 2025.

TNC Rajagopalan
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 14 2025 | 10:48 PM IST

Listen to This Article

We refer to Para C.13.1 of the RBI Master Direction no.16/2015-16 dated 1st January 2016 (as amended). It says that Authorised Dealers (ADs) can grant permission for opening/hiring warehouses abroad provided  the applicant’s export outstanding does not exceed 5 per cent of exports made during the previous financial year.  This looks quite unrealistic because 5 per cent of our exports made during the previous year amounts to barely 18.25 days of exports. Any export bill sent even on a D/P basis will take more than that much time to get realised. So, export outstanding will always exceed this limit. We
Topics : Reserve Bank of India Domestic markets Customs Act CHATROOM Trump tariffs

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon