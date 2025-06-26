Thursday, June 26, 2025 | 01:17 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Hydrogen wheels: Why Gadkari is betting big on trucks powered by fuel cells

Hydrogen wheels: Why Gadkari is betting big on trucks powered by fuel cells

The government is working on 10 major hydrogen fuel cell projects involving auto companies, which will operate hydrogen-powered trucks and buses, says Nitin Gadkari

India working on hydrogen-powered trucks amid net-zero push

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari says hydrogen truck projects a top priority for govt | Photo: Nitin Gadkari by PTI

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 26 2025 | 12:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India is betting on hydrogen fuel cell trucks to cut emissions in freight transport, and Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari says the groundwork has already begun.
 
In an interview with Business Standard, Gadkari said that operating hydrogen-based trucks was a “priority project”, with Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland and others tasked with operating them. These efforts are part of a wider plan that includes developing hydrogen refuelling infrastructure and exploring ways to retrofit existing internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles.
 
“On our part, we are working on 10 major projects on hydrogen fuel cells in which companies like Tata, Ashok Leyland and others will operate hydrogen-based trucks and buses. This is a priority project. We are making arrangements for transportation and refilling facilities for hydrogen,” he said.
 
 

Tata, Ashok Leyland test hydrogen-powered vehicles

Tata Motors is currently testing 16 heavy-duty trucks along key freight corridors, including Delhi-NCR, Pune, Mumbai, Surat and Jamshedpur. The fleet comprises both hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (H2-FCEVs) and hydrogen internal combustion engine (H2-ICE) trucks, with a range of 300–500 km per fill.
 
Meanwhile, Ashok Leyland in October last year said that it would commercially launch its first hydrogen-powered truck within 18-24 months.

After establishing its first India's first hydrogen dispensing station at its R&D centre in Faridabad, Indian Oil is now working to set up India’s largest green hydrogen project (10,000 TPA) at Panipat. Ten highway corridors have also been identified for zero-emission freight movement.
 

Green hydrogen challenges: High cost, regulatory hurdles

At the 2025 India Auto Expo, manufacturers showcased H2-ICE models, which are more compatible with existing supply chains than fuel cell systems and can run on lower-purity hydrogen, a recent S&P Global report highlighted.
 
However, the same report highlighted significant challenges. Green hydrogen remains costly to produce, infrastructure is limited, and retrofitting ICE vehicles is not yet permitted. Without a clear regulatory framework and stronger incentives, hydrogen is expected to account for less than 5 per cent of India’s heavy truck market by 2032.
 

Hydrogen key to India’s net-zero strategy

As part of efforts to meet India’s net-zero target by 2070, the ministry is examining the feasibility of converting existing ICE vehicles to run on hydrogen. “We are looking at existing internal combustion engines for conversion,” he added.
 
The push for hydrogen comes at a time when India faces a dual challenge of reducing its dependence on fossil fuels while also meeting the rising demand for freight transport. Road transport, which accounts for nearly 40 per cent of the country’s air pollution, is a key focus of decarbonisation efforts, Gadkari said.
 
The move is part of a broader strategy to promote alternative fuels for commercial use. The government also plans to roll out construction equipment powered by green fuels such as hydrogen and electricity, further integrating low-carbon technologies into the transport and infrastructure sectors. 

