Govt actively considering infra status to hotel industry: Tourism minister

The government is “actively considering” a harmonised infrastructure status to the hotel industry, a move that could unlock significant capital inflows and strengthen the country’s position in the global tourism market, Union Minister of Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said on Friday.

Singh also said that his ministry has sought an increased budget from the Ministry of Finance for conservation activities and promotion of museums.

“We have also requested the ministry of finance to strengthen our financial resources for the development of 50 iconic tourist destinations that were announced in this