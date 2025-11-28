Friday, November 28, 2025 | 06:32 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / News / Govt actively considering infra status to hotel industry: Tourism minister

Singh also said that his ministry has sought an increased budget from the Ministry of Finance for conservation activities and promotion of museums. (Photo: PTI)

BS Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 28 2025 | 6:31 PM IST

The government is “actively considering” a harmonised infrastructure status to the hotel industry, a move that could unlock significant capital inflows and strengthen the country’s position in the global tourism market, Union Minister of Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said on Friday.
 
Singh also said that his ministry has sought an increased budget from the Ministry of Finance for conservation activities and promotion of museums.
 
“We have also requested the ministry of finance to strengthen our financial resources for the development of 50 iconic tourist destinations that were announced in this
