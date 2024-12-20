Business Standard

Govt exploring the possibility of setting up dedicated space parks

Govt exploring the possibility of setting up dedicated space parks

Move may be key to achieving Centre's goal of $11 billion space-related export by 2033

Private space startups gain from Isro's support, but face significant risks
Illustration: Binay Sinha

Subhayan Chakraborty Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 20 2024 | 8:37 PM IST

The government is again assessing the feasibility of setting up dedicated industrial areas for the subsidised manufacturing and development of space technology, two years after the proposal was raised in inter-ministerial meetings. The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (Meity) have received industry representation on the matter, officials said.
 
The government is keen to ramp up the local manufacturing of indigenously designed satellite components, launch vehicles, and geospatial navigation and monitoring systems. While a Production Linked Incentive (PLI)-like scheme is not envisaged at the moment, other plans are being examined, officials clarified.
 
"There have
