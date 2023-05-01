close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Govt faces hurdles in wooing Taiwan's chip assembly and testing firms

Companies have concerns on India's ability to provide a stable, predictable, and lasting policy environment for years to come -a key for capital-intensive business

Surajeet Das Gupta New Delhi
semiconductor
Premium

3 min read Last Updated : May 01 2023 | 11:05 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

India is facing tough competition from Penang in Malaysia, the Philippines, and Vietnam, as global outsourced semiconductor assembly and test (OSAT) firms based mostly in Taiwan are looking for locations in Asian countries to hedge their geopolitical bets.  The OSAT majors have concerns on India’s ability to provide a stable, predictable, and lasting policy environment for years to come, which is key for making a decision in a capital-intensive business.    
OSAT companies provide assembly and testing services to multiple players.    
Global auto majors and other clients pushed their global OSAT partners to look at alternative locations to mitigate the risk of geopolitical tensions between the US and China, and between China and Taiwan.
Or

Also Read

Indian Semiconductor Mission: Centre invites more companies to set up units

Top Headlines: Net direct tax collection exceeds RE, chip shortage & more

India in talks with 4 semiconductor companies to set up fabs here: Report

Semiconductor chip supply constraints put brakes on auto OEM ramp-up

Centre wants work on at least one semiconductor facility to start in 2023

Shillong Airport air traffic steadily rising as scheduled fights increase

Digital India Act: Unravelling regulatory tangles in e-commerce space

Lease of industrial-warehousing space up 11% annually in 5 cities: Colliers

Reproductive health market will continue to expand through 2030: Report

Manufacturing PMI at 4-month high in April on robust demand for new orders

Topics : semiconductor industry Taiwan Vietnam

First Published: May 01 2023 | 11:05 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Demand for MGNREGS saw marginal rise in April 2023, shows data

MGNREGS
1 min read
Premium

Govt faces hurdles in wooing Taiwan's chip assembly and testing firms

semiconductor
3 min read

Adani Green Energy net profit up 4-fold to Rs 507 cr in March quarter

Adani, Adani Group
3 min read
Premium

Tracking the economic indicators: Oil imports from Russia make a new record

Photo: Bloomberg
4 min read

Afzal Ansari disqualified as LS member after being sentenced to 4-yr jail

Afzal Ansari
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

Rail Vikas Nigam Limited receives the status of Navratna from Centre

Indian Railways deemed to cancel up to 170 trains on August 11.
2 min read

Record GST collection in April is 'great news' for economy: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses nation on 76th Independence Day at Red Fort. (PTI Photo)
1 min read

India's April factory activity hits 4-month high of 57.2 on robust demand

factory, workers, tech
2 min read
Premium

Why former J&K Guv Satyapal Malik may be taking Modi's critics for a ride

Former governor of Jammu & Kashmir Satyapal Malik
5 min read

India to witness less job churn in the next five years: WEF report

jobs, employement
3 min read
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon