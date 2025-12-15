Monday, December 15, 2025 | 05:23 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / News / Govt finalises affidavit in Apple case, submission to Delhi High Court soon

Govt finalises affidavit in Apple case, submission to Delhi High Court soon

The CCI guidelines said that it would calculate the penalty amount up to 30 per cent of the average relevant turnover based on the nature and gravity of the contravention

Ruchika Chitravanshi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 15 2025 | 5:20 PM IST

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) has finalised the affidavit it will submit soon in the Delhi High Court in the matter of Apple’s petition challenging the recent amendments to the Competition Act that allow penalties to be based on a company’s global turnover, a senior official said.
 
Apple is facing a probe by the Competition Commission of India (CCI) for alleged abuse of dominant position in the app store market, based on a complaint filed by non-profit Together We Fight Society. CCI has not levied any penalty against Apple and is yet to take a decision in the case.
