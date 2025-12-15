Govt finalises affidavit in Apple case, submission to Delhi High Court soon

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) has finalised the affidavit it will submit soon in the Delhi High Court in the matter of Apple’s petition challenging the recent amendments to the Competition Act that allow penalties to be based on a company’s global turnover, a senior official said.

Apple is facing a probe by the Competition Commission of India (CCI) for alleged abuse of dominant position in the app store market, based on a complaint filed by non-profit Together We Fight Society. CCI has not levied any penalty against Apple and is yet to take a decision in the case.