Monday, March 10, 2025 | 05:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Govt invites proposals for funding under Pharma MedTech sector scheme

Govt invites proposals for funding under Pharma MedTech sector scheme

PRIP scheme has been launched by the Department of Pharmaceuticals to transform India into a global powerhouse for R&D in the Pharma MedTech sector

pharma medicine drugs

The scheme was notified on August 17, 2023, with a total financial outlay of Rs 5,000 crore, of which Rs 4,250 crore is focused on accelerating investments in the R&D ecosystem within the sector. | Representative Image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 10 2025 | 5:53 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Department of Pharmaceuticals has sought expressions of interest from interested entities for project funding under the PRIP scheme.

The Promotion of Research and Innovation in Pharma MedTech sector (PRIP) scheme has been launched by the Department of Pharmaceuticals to transform India into a global powerhouse for R&D in the Pharma MedTech sector.

The scheme was notified on August 17, 2023, with a total financial outlay of Rs 5,000 crore, of which Rs 4,250 crore is focused on accelerating investments in the R&D ecosystem within the sector.

Department of Pharmaceuticals invites Expressions of Interest (EoI) from interested entities --proprietary firm or partnership firm or limited liability partnership, startups or a company /Group of companies registered in India for project funding under the PRIP scheme, it stated.

 

"This EoI has been designed to provide you with an opportunity to co-shape India's journey towards becoming an R&D innovation hub, by soliciting your inputs," it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Nitin Gadkari, Nitin, Gadkari

'Stop asking for tax cuts, govt needs funds': Nitin Gadkari to India Inc

Hardeep Singh Puri, Hardeep Singh, Hardeep

Union minister urges state support to make India 2nd largest metro network

rice

Inspection certificate for rice exports limited to certain EU nations: DGFT

India Energy Week 2025

Energy Investors Summit: Chhattisgarh gets investment proposals of Rs 3 trn

K Rammohan Naidu, K Rammohan

Govt to set up SPV for making aircraft in India: Civil aviation minister

Topics : Pharma sector pharma market Research

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 10 2025 | 5:53 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayDelhi Weather CBSE Class 10th Maths Paper AnalysisLatest News LIVEParliament Budget Session LIVEIFFA Awards 2025 List TSPSC Results 2025 Declared
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon