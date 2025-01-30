Govt likely to stay with flexible PPP contracts on inland waterways

The central government, which is looking for ways to make inland waterways attractive for private parties, is unlikely to have a standard contract or a model concession agreement for inland waterway terminals, according to a senior official.

The government will continue to be flexible with its approach, amid little interest shown by private operators to become cargo handlers on India’s river ports.

“When a sector is nascent, freezing standards into a concession agreement puts constraints on the authority’s ability to be flexible and adapt based on the concessionaire’s requirements and a mutually beneficial market arrangement,” the official said.

In October,