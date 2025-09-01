Monday, September 01, 2025 | 12:09 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Govt may bet on MSMEs to power silicon dreams with fresh incentives

Govt may bet on MSMEs to power silicon dreams with fresh incentives

Incentives in the works to build homegrown raw material suppliers for global chip firms

Beyond chip manufacturing, OSAT and ATMP facilities, the government also plans to introduce a revamped structure of incentives for startups under the design-linked incentive scheme.

Aashish Aryan New Delhi
Last Updated : Sep 01 2025 | 12:05 AM IST

The upcoming $15 billion (around ₹1.3 trillion) second phase of the India Semiconductor Mission (ISM) is expected to carve out special incentives for micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), encouraging them to become suppliers of critical raw materials for global chipmakers, according to senior government officials. 
“Our focus now is to help build homegrown raw material suppliers for semiconductor companies. That will be one of the focus areas of ISM 2. The overall priority remains on building a complete ecosystem for semiconductors,” one official said. 
To further improve the ease of doing business for global players likely to apply under
