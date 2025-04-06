Govt, medtech industry go local to develop high-end medical devices

With 80 to 85 per cent of the country’s needs for high-end medical devices currently being met through imports, both the Indian government and medtech manufacturers are looking to accelerate projects to indigenously develop the equipment.

Taking steps towards this, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (Aiims), New Delhi, last month announced its plans to install the country’s first indigenously developed 1.5 tesla magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) machine by October this year. The project is to be trialled in partnership with the Society for Applied Microwave Electronic Engineering and Research (SAMEER), an autonomous body under the Ministry of Electronics