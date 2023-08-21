Govt meets pharma industry representatives, doctors to discuss NMC norms

Representatives of the pharmaceutical industry and doctors advocated for the allowance of writing both generic (molecule) names and brand names for drugs in prescriptions during a meeting with senior representatives of the Central government in Delhi today, sources have revealed.

In a two-hour meeting on Monday afternoon, members of the Indian Medical Association (IMA), the top body of Indian medical professionals comprising around 400,000 doctors, along with members of the pharmaceutical lobby group, the Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance (IPA), discussed new regulations issued by the National Medical Council (NMC) that require doctors to prescribe only generic medicines.

A senior IMA official informed Business Standard that the meeting was fruitful, and the government had taken note of the suggestions. "The doctors and industry have suggested that brand names should be mentioned in the prescription along with the molecule name. Otherwise, the power shifts to chemists instead of medical practitioners," the individual said. They also added that industry conferences should be allowed to continue as they serve as platforms for idea exchange and ensure the continuity of medical education.

It remains to be seen whether the NMC will revise its guidelines in response to the industry feedback.

The IMA had previously voiced concerns about the new NMC guidelines, which is a government body regulating medical education and professionals.

India operates in a branded generic drugs market where pharmaceutical companies sell copy-cat drugs (those that are off-patent) under various brands. This means the same molecule can be sold under different brand names.

In its 'Regulations relating to Professional Conduct of Registered Medical Practitioners’, released on August 2, the NMC stated: “Every RMP (registered medical practitioner) should prescribe drugs using generic names written legibly and prescribe drugs rationally, avoiding unnecessary medications and irrational fixed-dose combination tablets.”

Last week, the IMA issued a statement, expressing that "It is a matter of great concern for IMA since this directly impacts patients' care and safety. Generic promotion needs to be genuine."

The pharmaceutical industry has also aired concerns about quality if only generic names are penned in prescriptions.

If doctors begin prescribing only generic medicines or molecule names, the chemist may offer the cheapest available option to patients, thus reducing patient costs. Industry insiders feel this move is a step towards implementing and codifying the Uniform Code of Pharmaceutical Marketing Practices (UCPMP), a voluntary set of guidelines that prevents pharma companies from offering freebies to doctors.

The IMA has opined that if the Centre is serious about implementing generic drugs, it should not issue licenses to branded drugs and must ensure the quality of generic drugs.

Interestingly, the chemists' lobby is also dissatisfied with the move to prescribe only generic drugs.

Rajiv Singhal, general secretary of the All India Organisation of Chemists and Druggists (AIOCD), expressed, “We find some challenges and concerns with this government's decision for generics. There’s concern about potential monopolies by big companies in the future.” He also voiced concerns about quality, stating that "Substandard stuff has been found even among branded drugs sometimes." Singhal believes that making generics optional could prevent monopolies and protect patient rights. However, this approach might also influence the pharmaceutical industry and the availability of branded drugs, possibly leading to a decrease in the pharma industry's revenue, affecting research and development, and causing concerns about the effectiveness of generic drugs among some patients.