Business Standard
Home / Industry / News / Govt ports outpace private peers in cargo traffic growth, shows data

Govt ports outpace private peers in cargo traffic growth, shows data

Coastal cargo, commodity anomalies tip scales for major ports

Amid policy movements on India’s lofty shipbuilding targets, the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (ShipMin) on Friday deliberated with coastal states during the 20th Maritime State Development Council (MSDC) meeting on the possibility of est
Premium

Representative Picture

Dhruvaksh Saha Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 04 2024 | 12:18 AM IST

Listen to This Article

In a reversal of usual trends, central government-owned ports, also called major ports, have outpaced their private and state-government counterparts in cargo traffic growth to date this financial year, the data from the ministry of ports, shipping, and waterways shows.

During 2024-25, cargo handled at major ports increased by almost 5 per cent to 348.06 million tonnes (MT), driven by a 4.9 per cent increase in overseas cargo and 5.2 per cent increase in coastal cargo. This is a major uptick for the major ports after Covid.

On the other hand, private and state-government ports, also called
Topics : Ports cargo ship

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon