Govt scraps registration for some items under chip import monitoring system

Govt scraps registration for some items under chip import monitoring system

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Dec 01 2024 | 4:50 PM IST

The government has removed mandatory registration of certain electronic integrated circuits under the chip import monitoring system.

Under the system, importers of these items would have to provide advance information in an online system for import and obtain a registration number by paying a specific amount of registration fee.

"The requirement of compulsory registration under chip imports monitoring system has been discontinued with immediate effect," according to a notification of the directorate general of foreign trade (DGFT).

The items included electronic integrated circuits, memories and amplifiers.

semiconductor industry imports Electronics

First Published: Dec 01 2024 | 4:50 PM IST

