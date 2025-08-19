Tuesday, August 19, 2025 | 11:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Govt set to log out real-money games; Bill to be tabled on Wednesday

Govt set to log out real-money games; Bill to be tabled on Wednesday

The draft bill, however, calls for promoting e-sports and online social games, according to a source

Industry executives averred that the Centre’s stance suggests discomfort with games involving cash winnings from tournaments | Illustration: Binay Sinha

Aashish AryanAjinkya Kawale New Delhi/Mumbai
Last Updated : Aug 19 2025 | 11:51 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The government has finalised a draft legislation to ban all forms of online real-money gaming (RMG) in India and will introduce it in Parliament on Wednesday.  
 
The draft Bill, cleared by the Union Cabinet on Tuesday, is likely to bar “offering, aiding, abetting, inducing, or otherwise in the offering of any online money gaming service and declares it as an offence”, according to a person in the know.  
 
Aimed at curbing the sharp spike in online gaming addiction among children and youth that has triggered mental health issues and financial losses, the Bill also bans any person and advertisement from promoting
