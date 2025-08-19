Govt set to log out real-money games; Bill to be tabled on Wednesday

The government has finalised a draft legislation to ban all forms of online real-money gaming (RMG) in India and will introduce it in Parliament on Wednesday.

The draft Bill, cleared by the Union Cabinet on Tuesday, is likely to bar “offering, aiding, abetting, inducing, or otherwise in the offering of any online money gaming service and declares it as an offence”, according to a person in the know.

Aimed at curbing the sharp spike in online gaming addiction among children and youth that has triggered mental health issues and financial losses, the Bill also bans any person and advertisement from promoting