Home / Industry / News / Govt steps up vigil as cyberattacks rise since Pahalgam terror attack

Govt steps up vigil as cyberattacks rise since Pahalgam terror attack

Tells Cert-in, banks, power stations to be on high alert

Banks have also stepped up their vigil and response practice in anticipation of possible cyber intrusions on banking systems, which are classified as critical digital infrastructure, banking officials said

Aashish AryanShreya JaiHarsh Kumar New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : May 07 2025 | 11:37 PM IST

The central government has asked all digital systems to remain in a state of high alert in anticipation of possible cyberattacks on critical digital infrastructures, sources told Business Standard on Wednesday. These infrastructures include power generating stations, national electricity grid, banks, hospitals, defence installations, telecom companies, and public sector enterprises (PSEs).
 
The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (Meity) has asked the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (Cert-In) to remain on constant vigil against possible cyberattacks, including distributed denial of service (DDOS), malware, denial of service (DOS), and social engineering, a senior government official said.
 
“We have observed an increase
