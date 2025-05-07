Govt steps up vigil as cyberattacks rise since Pahalgam terror attack

The central government has asked all digital systems to remain in a state of high alert in anticipation of possible cyberattacks on critical digital infrastructures, sources told Business Standard on Wednesday. These infrastructures include power generating stations, national electricity grid, banks, hospitals, defence installations, telecom companies, and public sector enterprises (PSEs).

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (Meity) has asked the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (Cert-In) to remain on constant vigil against possible cyberattacks, including distributed denial of service (DDOS), malware, denial of service (DOS), and social engineering, a senior government official said.

“We have observed an increase