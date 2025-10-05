Draft policy paves way for eSports' pan-Indian play, gaming reforms

The government’s legislative efforts to promote eSports and social gaming has gathered momentum with the release of the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Rules, 2025.

Under the draft rules, for which the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has invited stakeholder comments until October 31, eSports will be regulated by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports. This is aimed at giving eSports formal recognition as a government-identified sport, thereby lending credibility to players and sports associations, a senior government official said.

“What happens now is that once the stakeholder inputs are received, eSports can start its journey