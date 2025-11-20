Thursday, November 20, 2025 | 09:26 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / News / Govt to launch first retail investments in highways under InvIT in Feb

Govt to launch first retail investments in highways under InvIT in Feb

Plans to add 1,500 kilometres of national highways to Public InvIT over next 3-5 years

InvITs are one of the three primary modes of highway monetisation used by the NHAI, under which a trust handles several road assets and investors can benefit from toll revenues on these roads by becoming unitholders.

Dhruvaksh Saha New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 20 2025 | 9:23 PM IST

The government will come up with the issuance of national highway units for retail investors under its first public infrastructure investment trust (InvIT) in February and plans to add around 1,500 kilometres of highways, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said.
 
The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is in the process of establishing Raajmarg Infra Investment Trust (RIIT) as a Public InvIT. As part of this initiative, NHAI has incorporated Raajmarg Infra Investment Managers Private Limited (RIIMPL) as the investment manager for the proposed InvIT, the ministry said on Thursday.
 
NHAI, through its existing InvIT —
