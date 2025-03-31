Govt weighs EV charging expansion across key infra with ₹2,000 crore fund

The Union government is planning to expand electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure across major sectors such as ports, roads, railways, and airports, while incorporating battery swapping facilities, a senior official said.

The Ministry of Heavy Industries (MHI) is in discussions with the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, the Airports Authority of India (AAI), the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), and various state governments to identify potential locations for installing EV charging stations.

As part of the ₹10,900-crore PM E-Drive scheme, the government has allocated ₹2,000 crore for the installation of EV charging stations and battery swapping facilities across