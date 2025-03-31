Monday, March 31, 2025 | 03:27 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Govt weighs EV charging expansion across key infra with ₹2,000 crore fund

India aims to increase the number of public EV charging stations to 72,300 by FY26, up from the current 32,500

The MHI has identified 20 national highways with high truck traffic and left it to NHAI to independently pursue tender processes. (File photo)

Puja Das New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Mar 31 2025 | 3:18 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Union government is planning to expand electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure across major sectors such as ports, roads, railways, and airports, while incorporating battery swapping facilities, a senior official said.
 
The Ministry of Heavy Industries (MHI) is in discussions with the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, the Airports Authority of India (AAI), the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), and various state governments to identify potential locations for installing EV charging stations.
 
As part of the ₹10,900-crore PM E-Drive scheme, the government has allocated ₹2,000 crore for the installation of EV charging stations and battery swapping facilities across
