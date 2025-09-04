GST cut brings patient benefits, but pharma firms may face margin pressure

GST rationalisation directly lowers the cost of everyday medical consumables, as well as high-end therapies in oncology and rare diseases, helping reduce out-of-pocket patient expenditure and improving adherence to medication. However, domestic formulation makers, especially in biologics, lose input-tax-credit (ITC) on high-tax inputs, creating margin pressure.

Most medicines, medical devices, consumables, and diagnostics that previously attracted 12% GST have now been brought down to a 5% slab. A targeted set of high-cost and rare-disease drugs have been fully exempted (NIL GST), covering critical therapies in oncology, genetic disorders, and rare metabolic conditions. Categories like thermometers and instruments for physical or