Thursday, September 04, 2025 | 05:49 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / GST cut brings patient benefits, but pharma firms may face margin pressure

GST cut brings patient benefits, but pharma firms may face margin pressure

GST rationalisation lowers costs for medical consumables and high-end therapies, benefiting patients. However, pharma companies, particularly in biologics, may face margin pressure due to ITC loss

medical device
premium

Most medicines, medical devices, consumables, and diagnostics that previously attracted 12% GST have now been brought down to a 5% slab

Sohini DasAnjali Singh Mumbai
5 min read Last Updated : Sep 04 2025 | 5:46 PM IST

Listen to This Article

GST rationalisation directly lowers the cost of everyday medical consumables, as well as high-end therapies in oncology and rare diseases, helping reduce out-of-pocket patient expenditure and improving adherence to medication. However, domestic formulation makers, especially in biologics, lose input-tax-credit (ITC) on high-tax inputs, creating margin pressure.
 
Most medicines, medical devices, consumables, and diagnostics that previously attracted 12% GST have now been brought down to a 5% slab. A targeted set of high-cost and rare-disease drugs have been fully exempted (NIL GST), covering critical therapies in oncology, genetic disorders, and rare metabolic conditions. Categories like thermometers and instruments for physical or
Topics : GST Revamp Health Insurance Medical devices
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon