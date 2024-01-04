Sensex (    %)
                        
Gujarat in talks with chipmakers in Japan, US, South Korea: Bhupendra Patel

The state government will focus on renewable energy, green hydrogen and green ammonia, among other investment sectors, during the summit, he added

Bhupendra Patel, Gujarat CM

Gujarat is one of India's top industrial states, with an estimated 8.3% contribution to the country's gross domestic product, Patel said

Reuters GANDHINAGAR, India
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 04 2024 | 2:55 PM IST

Gujarat state is in talks with semiconductor companies in Japan, South Korea and the U.S. for investment in the state, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel told Reuters on Thursday.
Gujarat, which is Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state, is holding its biennial Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit next week and has signed initial investment agreements worth $86 billion with 58 companies ahead of the event.
The summit is expected to draw a record number of foreign and domestic investors to the western state in what is seen as Modi's big push to promote investment in the South Asian nation just months ahead of national elections, in which Modi will seek a third term.
Gujarat is one of India's top industrial states, with an estimated 8.3% contribution to the country's gross domestic product (GDP), which it wants to increase to 10% by 2030, Patel said.
The state government will focus on renewable energy, green hydrogen and green ammonia, among other investment sectors, during the summit, he added.
The state also expects to attract up to Rs 4 trillion ($48 billion) of renewable energy investments over the next five years, Gujarat's energy secretary said.

First Published: Jan 04 2024 | 2:55 PM IST

LinkedIN Icon