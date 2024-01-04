Sensex (    %)
                        
Jio adds 3.16 mn subscribers in October; Vi loses 2.04 mn: Trai data

With the addition of 3.16 million users, Jio's total wireless subscriber count climbed to 452.3 million in October from 449.2 million in September

Photo: Bloomberg

Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 04 2024 | 12:18 PM IST

India's largest telecom operator Reliance Jio added 31.59 lakh mobile users while rival Bharti Airtel's subscriber gain came in at 3.52 lakh in October 2023, as per monthly subscriber data by TRAI.
There was no relief for the troubled telco Vodafone Idea on subscriber front, as it lost 20.44 lakh wireless subscribers in October.
With the addition of 31.59 lakh users, Jio's total wireless subscriber count climbed to 45.23 crore in October from 44.92 crore in September.
Sunil Mittal-led Airtel's wireless subscriber gain of 3.52 lakh pushed up the telco's user tally to 37.81 crore in October.
The subscriber losses of Vodafone Idea Ltd (VIL) dragged its wireless user base to 22.54 crore in October, the data by Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) showed.
Cash-strapped VIL has been battling fundraising woes and subscriber losses.

First Published: Jan 04 2024 | 12:18 PM IST

LinkedIN Icon