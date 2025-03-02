Sunday, March 02, 2025 | 02:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / News / Health insurance premium growth in slow lane due to tapering demand

Health insurance premium growth in slow lane due to tapering demand

Change in accounting norms, sharp decline in premiums from govt. schemes have also weighed on health insurance premium growth

Health insurance customers will face higher premiums as insurers implement hikes. HDFC Ergo General Insurance has recently raised premiums for its flagship product, Optima Secure. New India Assurance has also announced upcoming hikes across all its p
According to a private sector insurance executive, the spike in demand for health insurance seen post-Covid-19 has begun to decline. Representative Picture

Aathira Varier Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Mar 02 2025 | 2:46 PM IST

Health insurance premium growth has slowed significantly after reaching record highs during the Covid years, as demand from retail consumers has tapered due to affordability concerns. Additionally, a sharp decline in premiums from government-backed schemes and changes in accounting norms mandated by the regulator, effective October last year, have weighed heavily on premium growth in the health segment.
 
“There is a tapering of demand for retail health insurance as people have been buying significantly over the last two to three years after Covid-19. Now, we assume that growth will normalise due to affordability concerns and the impact of the macroeconomic
