Health insurance premium growth in slow lane due to tapering demand

Health insurance premium growth has slowed significantly after reaching record highs during the Covid years, as demand from retail consumers has tapered due to affordability concerns. Additionally, a sharp decline in premiums from government-backed schemes and changes in accounting norms mandated by the regulator, effective October last year, have weighed heavily on premium growth in the health segment.

“There is a tapering of demand for retail health insurance as people have been buying significantly over the last two to three years after Covid-19. Now, we assume that growth will normalise due to affordability concerns and the impact of the macroeconomic