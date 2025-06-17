Helicopter insurance premiums to increase 15-30% amid accident surge

Helicopter insurance premiums in India are likely to rise by 15–30 per cent due to a recent spate of domestic accidents and mounting aviation losses faced by global reinsurers, industry insiders said.

Aviation insurance is largely a reinsurance-driven segment, with the general aviation market — comprising corporate jets, helicopters and others — accounting for 15 per cent of the segment in India, and the remaining being commercial aviation. In FY25, the premium accumulated from the aviation segment in India was nearly ₹1,010 crore, up 4 per cent from last year.

In general aviation, premium rates are calculated based on the