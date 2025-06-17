Tuesday, June 17, 2025 | 07:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / News / Helicopter insurance premiums to increase 15-30% amid accident surge

Helicopter insurance premiums to increase 15-30% amid accident surge

A string of helicopter accidents in India and global reinsurance losses may raise premiums by up to 30 per cent, with smaller operators already facing steep hikes

In general aviation, premium rates are calculated based on the age and seating capacity of the hull combined with liability. (Photo: PTI)

Aathira Varier New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 17 2025 | 7:36 PM IST

Helicopter insurance premiums in India are likely to rise by 15–30 per cent due to a recent spate of domestic accidents and mounting aviation losses faced by global reinsurers, industry insiders said.
 
Aviation insurance is largely a reinsurance-driven segment, with the general aviation market — comprising corporate jets, helicopters and others — accounting for 15 per cent of the segment in India, and the remaining being commercial aviation. In FY25, the premium accumulated from the aviation segment in India was nearly ₹1,010 crore, up 4 per cent from last year.
 
In general aviation, premium rates are calculated based on the
