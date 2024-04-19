Business Standard
Artificial intelligence framework on the anvil, brainstorming begins

Dedicated regulation expected after the Lok Sabha elections

artificial intelligence business fintech
Ashutosh Mishra New Delhi
Last Updated : Apr 19 2024 | 11:26 PM IST

A high-powered committee, led by the Principal Scientific Advisor (PSA) to the Government of India, is developing a framework for artificial intelligence (AI). This committee, it has been learnt, includes representatives from various ministries, academia, industry associations, including Nasscom, and think tanks, such as the Indian Software Product Industry Round Table (iSPIRT).
The office of the PSA serves as the apex scientific advisory body to the Union government on scientific policy in India. It has released several working papers on AI in the recent past.
 
 A dedicated regulation or comprehensive framework for AI is expected to be introduced after the Lok
First Published: Apr 19 2024 | 11:26 PM IST

