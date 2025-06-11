High temperatures take toll on realty, project timelines, impact workers

As the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a heatwave alert with temperatures expected to soar past 44°C in several parts of the country, real estate developers are bracing for significant project delays caused by labour shortages and a sharp dip in productivity.

“Extreme heat conditions often result in shortage of construction labour, decreased productivity, and faster degradation of construction materials. Worker deficits in some regions can range from 20 per cent to 50 per cent,” said Santhosh Kumar, vice-chairman at Anarock group.

Anoop Garg, director at Delhi NCR-based Uninav Developers, echoed Kumar’s concerns.

“Prolonged exposure to extreme heat puts daily