Home / Industry / News / High temperatures take toll on realty, project timelines, impact workers

High temperatures take toll on realty, project timelines, impact workers

Realty & construction cos taking tactical measures: Heatwave training, on-site housing, new tech and more

India's real estate sector, significantly buoyed by a robust economy, has emerged as a pivotal player in the country's development. With an 18 per cent share in national employment, real estate is the largest employment generator after agriculture. C
Amit Chopra, president at National Association of Realtors (NAR-India) added that field teams, brokers and agents are also being encouraged to avoid site visits during peak heat hours and to increasingly leverage virtual tools for client interactions.

Sanket KoulGulveen Aulakh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 11 2025 | 11:50 PM IST

As the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a heatwave alert with temperatures expected to soar past 44°C in several parts of the country, real estate developers are bracing for significant project delays caused by labour shortages and a sharp dip in productivity.
 
“Extreme heat conditions often result in shortage of construction labour, decreased productivity, and faster degradation of construction materials. Worker deficits in some regions can range from 20 per cent to 50 per cent,” said Santhosh Kumar, vice-chairman at Anarock group. 
 
Anoop Garg, director at Delhi NCR-based Uninav Developers, echoed Kumar’s concerns.
 
“Prolonged exposure to extreme heat puts daily
