Japanese company Horiba plans to set up a unit in India for fab players

Horiba, the $2.5 billion Japanese analytical and measurement solutions company and a critical player in the global semiconductor industry is planning to set up a unit in India. This facility will cater to the country’s upcoming fabrication (fab) plants, OSAT (outsourced semiconductor assembly and test), and ATMP (modified assembly, testing, marking, and packaging) players, as well as a growing global market.

The company controls 60 per cent of the global market for mass flow controllers (MFCs), essential for chip-making processes such as wafer cleaning, thin film deposition, chemical vapour deposition, and gas spray coating.

Atsushi Horiba, chairman