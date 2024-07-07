Business Standard
Japanese company Horiba plans to set up a unit in India for fab players

Facility to mirror scale of Horiba's Kumamoto plant in Japan

Horiba, the $2.5 billion Japanese analytical and measurement solutions company and a critical player in the global semiconductor industry, is planning to set up a unit in India. This facility will cater to the country's upcoming fabrication (fab) pla
Surajeet Das Gupta New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 07 2024 | 11:12 PM IST

Horiba, the $2.5 billion Japanese analytical and measurement solutions company and a critical player in the global semiconductor industry is planning to set up a unit in India. This facility will cater to the country’s upcoming fabrication (fab) plants, OSAT (outsourced semiconductor assembly and test), and ATMP (modified assembly, testing, marking, and packaging) players, as well as a growing global market.

The company controls 60 per cent of the global market for mass flow controllers (MFCs), essential for chip-making processes such as wafer cleaning, thin film deposition, chemical vapour deposition, and gas spray coating.

Atsushi Horiba, chairman

Topics : Nagpur semiconductor semiconductor industry

First Published: Jul 07 2024 | 11:12 PM IST

