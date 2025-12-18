Hotels, villas cash in as pet parents spend more on 'paw-cations'

Travelling with pets in India or 'paw-cation' is moving from being a niche preference to being one of the mainstream revenue drivers for the Indian hospitality sector, as Indians increasingly opt for pet-friendly bookings and accommodations. Travel operators have begun offering separate travel packages to cater to this growing segment, while hotels and alternate accommodations are adding specific inventory and services to enhance their stays. Data backs the hospitality sector's pivot to cater to their furry guests, as people spend 15-30 per cent more when travelling with pets.

Gurugram-based online travel aggregator EaseMyTrip has seen bookings linked to pets growing