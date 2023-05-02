How grounded planes gradually pulverised Go First's flight network

As more and more planes from its 57 aircraft fleet got grounded due to a delay in engine supply by Pratt and Whitney (PW), the airline’s flight network got almost cut in half. It operated about 2,771 flights per week in April 2022. This came down to 1,362 flights per week in April 2023, according to Cirium’s data.

While 13 planes of Go First were grounded in March last year, this number increased to 22 by the same month this year, according to aviation analytics firm Cirium's data. On Tuesday, the airline said 25 of its planes are currently grounded.