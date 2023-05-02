How grounded planes gradually pulverised Go First's flight network

When the Indian government removed the pandemic-induced capacity restrictions on domestic carriers in October 2021, the entire aviation sector breathed a sigh of relief. Since then, the situation got better for carriers like IndiGo and Air India, but not for Go First.
While 13 planes of Go First were grounded in March last year, this number increased to 22 by the same month this year, according to aviation analytics firm Cirium's data. On Tuesday, the airline said 25 of its planes are currently grounded.
As more and more planes from its 57 aircraft fleet got grounded due to a delay in engine supply by Pratt and Whitney (PW), the airline’s flight network got almost cut in half. It operated about 2,771 flights per week in April 2022. This came down to 1,362 flights per week in April 2023, according to Cirium’s data.
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.
Subscribe To Insights
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.Already a BS Premium subscriber? Log in NOW
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
Or