How grounded planes gradually pulverised Go First's flight network

Meanwhile, IndiGo and Air India have significantly increased their flights

Deepak Patel New Delhi
Last Updated : May 02 2023 | 8:53 PM IST
When the Indian government removed the pandemic-induced capacity restrictions on domestic carriers in October 2021, the entire aviation sector breathed a sigh of relief. Since then, the situation got better for carriers like IndiGo and Air India, but not for Go First.
While 13 planes of Go First were grounded in March last year, this number increased to 22 by the same month this year, according to aviation analytics firm Cirium's data. On Tuesday, the airline said 25 of its planes are currently grounded.
As more and more planes from its 57 aircraft fleet got grounded due to a delay in engine supply by Pratt and Whitney (PW), the airline’s flight network got almost cut in half. It operated about 2,771 flights per week in April 2022. This came down to 1,362 flights per week in April 2023, according to Cirium’s data.
Topics : Indian airlines Aviation sector

First Published: May 02 2023 | 9:50 PM IST

