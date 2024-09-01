How home brokers are gaining internet celebrity as real estate influencers

There is a practised flamboyance about Ravi Kewalramani, a real estate broker, as he sweeps through rooms at a South Mumbai 2BHK, rattling off architectural features — “10.5 feet height”, “vintage granite tiles”, “old-world balcony” — while an iPhone cameraman keeps pace.

No reality show deal yet, but his home tour videos have brought the 43-year-old stardom online. In the past four years, he has found 1.1 million Instagram followers, 920,000 YouTube subscribers, and dozens of HNI patrons. Kewalramani doesn’t spend long on the apartment where we meet: It’s a rental, going for Rs 2.75 lakh per month.