Hyderabad overtakes Bengaluru to become top GCC destination: Study

Hyderabad now leads India’s GCC expansion, capturing 46% of new centres this year—surpassing Bengaluru on the back of cost efficiency, infrastructure, and a pro-business ecosystem. (Representative image: Shutterstock)
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 17 2025 | 4:20 PM IST
Hyderabad has overtaken Bengaluru to become the leading destination for GCCs in India, supported by cost advantage, infrastructure, and pro-business ecosystem, according to a study by UnearthInsights.
During January to November, Hyderabad accounted for 46 per cent of all new GCCs established, while Bengaluru captured 33 per cent.
-Total GCCs set up during this period: 85-95
60+: GCCs entrants
25+: Existing GCCs expansion
Breakup of GCCs added this year:
Hyderabad: 41+
Bengaluru: 30+
Chennai: 5+
Pune: 5+
Delhi/NCR: 3+
Mumbai: 2+
Ahmedabad: 2+
--Top global names—Vanguard, StarRez, T-Mobile, Goodyear, and more—have set up or scaled up in India this year.
First Published: Nov 17 2025 | 4:19 PM IST